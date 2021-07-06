Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases today (6 Jul). This brings the national tally to 62,640.

Among them are:

2 locally transmitted cases

8 imported cases

Both local infections are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 8 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

7 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 1 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

More updates on the local Covid-19 situation will be released tonight.

6 locally transmitted cases on 5 Jul

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore reported 13 new Covid-19 cases in total, with 6 locally transmitted infections. The other 7 cases were imported.

Here’s how these numbers compare with previous daily figures in the last 30 days.

Source

Last night’s update also revealed a new cluster that’s linked to Case 64388, with 3 cases linked in total.

Case 64388 is a 36-year-old Malaysian who works as a driver at Omni Aquatic Supplies. He tested positive on 22 Jun.

1 more case was linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, while the Changi General Hospital cluster recorded 2 more cases.

Avoid strenuous activities after vaccination

As Singapore continues to boost vaccination efforts, residents should also note the recent developments related to Covid-19 vaccines.

MOH now advises all vaccinated people, especially adolescents and younger men, to avoid strenuous physical activity for 1 week after getting jabbed.

This is following news of a 16-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest after his 1st vaccine dose. He’s now in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

In the meantime, let’s continue to take care of our health by following safe management measures and practising good personal hygiene.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.