29 Covid-19 Cases On 1 Feb

While more than 155,000 people in Singapore have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, recent community cases show the potential for infection even after vaccination.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Monday (1 Feb) an 29 additional Covid-19 cases.

All of the cases are imported, they said.

MOH said they were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

Yesterday’s cases include 29 imported cases, 1 of which is Singaporean, with another 3 Singapore PRs who returned from India and the United Kingdom.

Population will be vaccinated by 3rd quarter: Government

Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health Dr Janil Puthecheary confirmed on Monday (1 Feb) in Parliament that over 155,000 people had received their first Covid-19 doses as of 31 Jan.

That said, there’ll be delays in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments as Pfizer upgrades its manufacturing plant.

Dr Janil said that the population should be vaccinated by the 3rd quarter of this year, albeit taking into account delays that should mean everyone’s vaccinated by the end of the year.

There’s still ample time for the virus to potentially resurface in the community. As such, we should try to take up the vaccine as soon as it’s available.

Then, we can protect the vulnerable from falling victim to Covid-19.

Featured image by MS News.