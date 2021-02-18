11 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed on Thursday (18 Feb) that there are 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of the new cases are imported, and there are no new local cases.

Covid-19 cases on 18 Feb, imported

MOH said today’s cases include 11 imported infections.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

4 of them arrived in Singapore before mandatory serology tests took effect, and another 6 weren’t required to undergo these tests upon arrival.

1 community case on 17 Feb

Yesterday (17 Feb)’s cases include a single unlinked community infection, a 59-year-old female Singaporean who works at Aibel Pte Ltd in an administrative role.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 16 Feb after she developed fever, chills, nausea and epigastric pain the day before.

Previously, she saw a GP on 4 Feb, who gave her 5 days’ medical leave but didn’t request for additional testing.

Her serology test result has returned negative, indicating a likely current infection. Identified close contacts have been notified and placed on quarantine, with testing to follow.

More cases expected over CNY period

With an increase in intermingling over the CNY period, a rise in community cases is definitely expected.

MOH said there are 6 community cases in the past 7 days, compared to 4 in the week before. Meanwhile, unlinked cases have decreased to 3 in the past week compared to 4 in the week before that.

Do ensure that you see the doctor if you experience any symptoms of acute respiratory infection, including anosmia or diarrhoea, and avoid contact with others or going out.

If everyone does their part, we can continue to keep community cases low in Singapore.

Featured image by MS News.