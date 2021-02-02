19 Covid-19 Cases On 2 Feb

As we approach the festive Chinese New Year season, there’s every expectation that community cases may rise during and after this period.

For now, there are concerns that outdoor areas may be becoming too crowded for what is still pandemic season. We should still try our best to safely distance during this period of few to no cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (2 Feb).

This includes imported cases.

19 Covid-19 cases on 2 Feb, including imported

MOH said on 2 Feb that the cases were imported.

They were either already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), and were tested during their stay — or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases include 29 imports and no community cases, making today the 3rd day in a row with no local cases.

Covid fatigue needs to be managed

Regardless of the number of community cases recently, Singapore is by no means free of Covid-19.

While Covid fatigue might have set in, we should adhere to safe distancing measures until such time that we have most of the population vaccinated.

