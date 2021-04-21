15 Covid-19 Cases On 21 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (21 Apr) that there are 15 new Covid-19 cases.

Of the new cases, 14 are imported.

There is one community infection, MOH confirmed.

15 Covid-19 cases on 21 Apr, 14 imported

MOH said that of the 15 new cases, 14 of them are imported.

The 14 of them had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

At present, there is no additional information on the community case.

MOH will provide more details about today’s cases at night.

Longer SHN for travellers from India

Due to an escalating Covid-19 crisis in India, authorities have updated border measures in Singapore.

With emerging new virus variants and a worsening situation, travellers from India will have to serve 7 more days of SHN on top of their 14-day stay.

There will be reduced entry approvals for non-Singapore Citizens as well as Permanent Residents.

The prolonged SHN will take effect for travellers arriving from India from 22 Apr at 11.59pm.

Meanwhile, travellers from Hong Kong need only serve a 7-day SHN as opposed to a 14-day one.

In the same announcement, authorities said that travellers from the United Kingdom and South Africa will no longer be barred from entering Singapore.

For the full announcement, you may check this link.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.