Singapore Confirms 155 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 155 new Covid-19 cases today (30 Aug).

Among them are:

147 locally transmitted cases

8 imported cases

Of the 147 local infections, 52 are unlinked. This is the highest number of locally transmitted cases reported in a day since 22 Jul, which saw 162 community cases that day.

Meanwhile, 3 of the 8 imported cases were detected upon arrival, while the other 5 started having symptoms when serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight. Today’s figures bring our national tally to 67,459.

133 Covid-19 cases on 29 Aug

Yesterday (29 Aug), Singapore reported 133 new Covid-19 cases. These comprised 124 locally transmitted infections and 9 imported.

Based on the graph below, 124 local cases is a new high since 30 Jul, which saw 131 cases reported that day.

Source

There are 34 unlinked cases. Meanwhile, 47 linked cases were detected through surveillance, while another 43 were already quarantined.

2 new clusters emerged, involving Boon Lay Bus Interchange staff with 15 cases, and a dormitory in the Boon Lay area called 119 Neythal Road dormitory with 4 cases.

There are currently 67 active clusters in Singapore.

National vaccination progress

As of 28 Aug, 80% of Singapore’s population – or roughly 4,302,996 people – has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, MOH has administered a total of 8,684,484 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,505,072 individuals. 83% of the population has received at least 1 dose.

Additionally, 165,981 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered to 85,557 people so far.

Follow Covid-19 rules & remain vigilant

Singapore’s Covid-19 case numbers are seeing a rising trend again after the detection of clusters at Bugis Junction, dormitories, and bus interchanges.

Even though we have one of the highest vaccination rates globally, we mustn’t let our guard down. History has taught us that it only takes a brief moment of complacency for cases to spread like wildfire again.

Now that we are free to head out and dine in again, let’s remain vigilant. Follow Covid-19 rules, and practise good personal hygiene.

More importantly, seek medical attention right away when you’re not feeling well.

Featured image by MS News.