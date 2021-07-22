Singapore Confirms 170 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 170 new Covid-19 cases today (22 Jul). This brings the national tally to 63,791.

Among them are:

162 locally transmitted cases

8 imported cases

Of the 162 local infections, 87 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 5 are linked to the KTV cluster. 52 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, among the 8 imported cases, 5 were detected upon arrival while 3 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

181 new Covid-19 cases yesterday

Yesterday, Singapore reported 181 new Covid-19 cases, including 179 locally transmitted infections and 2 imported.

Here’s a chart of the daily reported Covid-19 figures in the last 30 days.

According to MOH, 2 new clusters have emerged, bringing the total of active clusters in Singapore to 28:

Marina Bay Sands Casino – 11 cases

Case 65231 – 4 cases

Authorities also detected 34 Covid-19 cases among staff and visitors at Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre and Whampoa Drive Market. Both places are now closed till 5 Aug.

Highlights of Covid-19 situation updates on 21 Jul

Here are further highlights of yesterday’s Covid-19 situation update:

Free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre and Haig Road Market & Food Centre between 7 July and 21 July

Distribution of antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to residents who visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days

Possible ongoing transmission at Sakura Entertainment (517 Geylang Road).

You can get more information on ART self-test kits collection here.

National vaccination programme progress

As of 20 Jul, Singapore has administered a total of 6,837,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,165,024 people.

2,792,667 have completed the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, 70,504 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far, covering 63,733 people.

Follow Covid-19 rules & get vaccinated ASAP

Singapore returns to Phase 2 Heightened Alert from today (22 Jul). We’re temporarily bidding farewell to dine-ins and social gatherings of more than 2.

As disappointing as it may be, the next few weeks are crucial for us to contain the current outbreak successfully.

Let’s remain vigilant, abide by Covid-19 rules, and practise good personal hygiene to curb the spread. And more importantly, book your vaccination appointment soon.

