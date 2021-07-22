MBS Casino To Close From 22 Jul To Break Transmission Chains

Earlier in May, a cluster associated with a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Casino dealer emerged with 7 cases linked.

Though the cluster has since closed, a new cluster has recently surfaced at the same location with 11 cases to date.

In light of this, the casino will close till 5 Aug for deep cleaning and to break any chains of transmission.

MBS Casino will close till 5 Aug

In its press release on Wednesday (21 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there appears to be ongoing transmission happening at the casino.

To break the chains, they have ordered the casino’s closure for 2 weeks from today (22 Jul) till 5 Aug.

All staff at the casino will have to undergo testing so the authorities can uncover any hidden community infections.

Members of the public who had visited the location from 7-21 Jul are also advised to take a complimentary swab test. More information is available here.

There are currently 11 cases in the MBS Casino cluster. MOH did not reveal whether there are links to any other clusters.

30 unlinked cases among 179 local infections on 21 Jul

Singapore reported 179 cases of local Covid-19 on Wednesday (21 Jul). 130 are linked to the swelling Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

Another 8 cases are from the KTV clusters, which Health Minister Ong Ye Kung previously described to be ‘stabilising’.

Perhaps more worrying are the 30 cases that remain unlinked as well as the 4 seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated.

Please adhere to tightened measures

It’s only natural for Singaporeans to be anxious as more clusters form and unlinked cases emerge.

Perhaps this is why the tightened measures announced recently were required, to buy time while more residents get their jabs.

Frustrated as they understandably are, we hope Singapore residents would adhere to the tightened regulations and get their vaccinations ASAP to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

