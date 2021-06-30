16 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Wednesday (30 Jun) 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

5 of them are local, and all of them are linked to previous cases.

There are also 11 imported cases.

There are 5 new local cases reported today, all of them linked to previous cases.

They were also all already on quarantine, with none detected through surveillance.

The 11 new imported cases were all already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

6 were detected upon arrival, while another 5 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

No more detailed case updates from MOH

From 29 Jun, MOH is proceeding with a new format for daily Covid-19 updates.

There will no longer be detailed case updates or locations visited by Covid-19 cases as MOH transitions to a new normal.

The aim will be to give more updates via local situation, as was done on 29 Jun’s update.

Featured image by MS News.