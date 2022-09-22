Blood Test Kit Developed By S’pore Scientists Can Tell Covid-19 Immunity In 10 Minutes

Singapore Scientists Develop Test Kit For Detecting Covid-19 Immunity In 10 Minutes

A team of scientists based in Singapore has developed a quick test kit which detects Covid-19 immunity in 10 minutes.

The kit will help to tell if a person requires a Covid-19 vaccine booster quickly and simply, with just a blood sample.

Test kit detects Covid-19 immunity level in just 10 minutes using blood sample

The kit was developed by Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) – MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore – and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The test kit works by detecting SARS-COV-2 antibodies in blood samples and applies for variants such as Delta and Omicron as well.

It aims to help determine if a person requires a vaccine booster based on the level of antibody they possess.

Test kit hopes to address vaccine hesitancy and create personalised vaccination approach

“A clinical study by the joint research team has shown that the protection offered by currently available vaccines steadily declines over three months, with varying degrees of decline across individuals,” the press release noted.

To address vaccine hesitancy and vaccination effects against new variants, the team argues that a personalised approach could be more effective.

The quick test results will help determine if someone requires a booster within just 10 minutes, saving plenty of time and hopefully encouraging more to get vaccinated if they require one.

“This is an exciting breakthrough for us, and a continuation of our long-running work to develop efficient, low-cost, and easy-to-use NAb tests to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” co-first author of the paper and former Postdoctoral Associate at SMART AMR Hoi Lok Cheng said.

The test kit will be further developed for approval so it can be used in public settings. A startup, Thrixen, is developing the test into a commercially ready product.

Featured image adapted from Nanyang Technological University via Eurekalert.