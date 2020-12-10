6 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 6 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (10 Dec).

All of them are imported cases, and there are no locally-transmitted infections.

MOH said that the 83-year-old cruise passenger’s final test result came back negative today, confirming that he doesn’t have Covid-19.

MOH said that all 6 cases were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the 5th day in a row with no Covid-19 cases in the community or dorms.

Cruise passenger’s Covid-19 test results return negative

Last night (9 Dec), MOH said in their Covid-19 update that the 83-year-old Singaporean male who tested positive on a cruise had subsequent test results return negative.

They tested both the original sample and a new one.

Today, after a final test to confirm his status, the test returned negative as well.

His close contacts won’t be under Quarantine Orders anymore.

MOH are helping the laboratory on the Quantum of the Seas review their testing processes.

MOH will provide more detailed updates on today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.