We went 4 days with no locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases, which is definitely a remarkable record and a milestone in our fight during the pandemic.

It does feel like we’ve turned a corner from the days where we had over 1,000 daily cases, but all this can change very quickly, as today shows.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 9 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (10 Nov), including 7 imported and 2 locally-transmitted.

The locally-transmitted cases include 1 in the community and 1 residing in dorms.

The 7 imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

Meanwhile, the locally-transmitted cases include 1 in the community, as well as 1 residing in a dormitory.

More details about these cases will be released at night.

Toh Guan dormitory no longer a cluster

There are also very encouraging signs in migrant worker dorms, as Toh Guan Dormitory is no longer a cluster after there were no new cases for 28 days, MOH said yesterday.

Much has improved since the days of the outbreak in dorms. This will be good in the long run as well, as the plight of migrant workers was placed in greater focus.

