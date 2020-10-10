7 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Oct

On Saturday (10 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 7 new Covid-19 cases, including 2 which are locally-transmitted.

5 imported cases make up the majority of new infections detected today.

There’s 1 case in the community, while another case is from a migrant worker living in a dormitory.

Covid-19 cases in the community

MOH reported 1 community case today — their nationality wasn’t stated.

Meanwhile, there’d been no community cases for the past 2 days before today.

5 imported cases

5 imported cases were also reported by MOH. They were all either placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday (9 Oct)’s cases includes people who returned from the Philippines, Malaysia, Canada, and Indonesia.

2 of them are crew members from a ship — Cases 58,003 and 58,004. One of them is a Philippines national while the other is a Ukrainian.

More positive cases from the ship are expected today.

Locally-transmitted cases remain low

The situation both in the community and dormitories appear stable, with few cases emerging from them in the past week.

This is even though workers are returning to their workplaces.

However, measures which helped stem possible spread will be lifted gradually so as to prevent a surge in cases, as happened in other countries.

The good news is that even a small spike in cases can be found quickly thanks to active testing of workers.

