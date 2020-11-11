18 Covid-19 Cases On 11 Nov

If the stars are aligned, we can have Phase 3 by the end of the year — this was what Education Minister Lawrence Wong said at a press conference on Tuesday (10 Nov).

Some amount of community cases is perhaps inevitable given we’re trying to reopen more events and restart our economy.

But we can all do our part to prevent a larger surge in cases by adhering to current safe management measures.

On Wednesday (11 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 18 new cases of Covid-19, all imported.

This being 11.11, we hope you’re having a good time online shopping — it’s safe distancing, in a way.

Today’s cases include 18 imported cases, all of whom were put on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH said that 10 of them are migrant domestic workers, amongst 14 Work Pass holders.

Another 2 are Singapore PRs.

Yesterday’s community case is a 25-year-old Malaysian male, who reported onset of symptoms on 3 Nov and was confirmed with Covid-19 on 9 Nov.

His last day of work was 2 Nov and he took a Covid-19 test after a doctor diagnosed him with acute respiratory infection.

Bugis Street among places visited by Covid-19 cases

Yesterday (10 Nov), MOH added several places to its list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious.

They include Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, 2 Kopitiams – one at V Hotel Lavender and another at Jurong East – and a Burger King in Kitchener Complex.

Close contacts would’ve been notified by MOH.

But as a precaution, if you were at the locations during the stated times, you should monitor your health for 14 days from the day of visit.

If you show signs of acute respiratory infection, you should visit the doctor and tell them about your exposure history.

MOH will provide more details about today’s cases tonight.

Featured image by MS News.