Singapore Reports 609 New Omicron Cases On 17 Jan

For quite some time now, Covid-19 cases in Singapore have been rising steadily, with the weekly infection growth rate rising above 1.0 earlier this month.

Though it has been almost 2 weeks since then, it seems the surge in cases isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

On Monday (17 Jan), Singapore reported 1,165 new Covid-19 cases, including 380 local Omicron cases.

This is Singapore’s first 4-digit daily case count since 2 Dec 2011.

1,165 new cases on 17 Jan, including 380 local Omicron infections

In an update on Monday (17 Jan), MOH said 1,165 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Singapore.

Of these, 631 were local infections, while the remaining 534 were imported.

Meanwhile, the majority, or 609 of the 1,165 new cases, were Omicron cases, which can be further broken down into 2 categories:

380 local Omicron cases

229 imported Omicron cases

Our weekly infection growth rate has also risen to 1.6, after a brief dip from 10-14 Jan.

This means there are 60% more cases over the past 7 days compared to the same period before that.

99.2% of cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms

Though the number of infections seems to be on the rise, most cases continue to be mild or sympathetic.

Over the last 28 days, 8,504 cases fall under this category, accounting for 99.2%.

Only 0.8%, or 66 cases, underwent oxygen treatment, required ICU care, or had passed away.

About 51% of population ‘boosted’

On the vaccination front, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared earlier this week that 51% of our population had received their booster jab.

According to Mr Ong, more people are receiving their booster jabs daily — from 25,000 per day in December to 42,000 now.

He also took the opportunity to urge residents to get ‘boosted’ ASAP, so they’re better protected against the coronavirus.

Hope surge in cases will end soon

It’s certainly worrying to see our Covid-19 on the rise for such a prolonged period.

While it’s uncertain when this will end, what remains in our control is the choice to get vaccinated or ‘boosted’.

If you’re among those who’ve yet to book your appointment, perhaps it might be wise to do so ASAP to protect yourself and those around you.

