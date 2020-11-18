5 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Nov

Singapore is steadily heading towards the end of the year with much fewer daily cases than during our peak.

As of yesterday, we actually made a whole week with no locally-transmitted infections.

On Wednesday (18 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of them imported.

It’s the 8th day in a row with no local infections.

All 5 imported cases were on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

They were tested during their SHN stay.

63 active cases in hospital or community facilities

As of yesterday, MOH said there are 63 active Covid-19 cases here.

37 of them are in hospitals, while another 26 are housed in community facilities. The latter are well but not fully cleared of Covid-19.

It takes 2 negative tests for a patient to be cleared of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, there are no patients currently in critical condition, and long may this continue.

MOH will provide more updates on today’s cases at night.

