6 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Oct

A vast majority of Covid-19 cases that turn up in the daily counts are asymptomatic. Thanks to active testing of workers, however, authorities are able to find cases before they spread in communities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are a total of 6 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (3 Oct), with 1 in the community and another 4 from imports.

This means there’s just 1 new case from migrant workers in dormitories, a sign that the authorities’ plans to get workers back to workplaces is working.

Today’s count is also the lowest since 10 Mar.

1 Covid-19 community case on 3 Oct

MOH says there’s 1 community case today, a Singaporean. It’s the first time in a while that we’ve found a Singaporean case in the community — most recent cases of Singaporeans are imported ones.

4 imported cases

There are 4 imported cases as well, all of whom were put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

