13 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Dec

Covid-19 cases in Dec remain stable, but a projected goal for Phase 3 to happen was that 70% of the population needs to have TraceTogether.

We haven’t met that goal yet, unfortunately. But in more positive news, there hasn’t been new clusters formed yet.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 13 Covid-19 cases on Monday (7 Dec).

They include 13 imported infections, while there are no community infections.

Today’s Covid-19 cases are all imported.

MOH said that they were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), and were tested during their stay.

Meanwhile, this is the 2nd day with no local transmissions, after 5 Dec saw 1 such case.

Probably no Phase 3 by EOY

Unfortunately, it seems we might not get Phase 3 by the end of 2020.

We’ve not reached the projected 70% population with either the TraceTogether app or token.

Currently, it’s only at 50.8%, according to The Straits Times (ST).

We may not reach that goal by the end of this year too, as we still have to make up 19.2% of the population.

Also, many Singaporeans are still waiting for TraceTogether token distributions, which were initially delayed due to long queues observed.

The outlook for Phase 3 doesn’t look too good as a result, and it’s likely that more have to start using the TraceTogether tokens and app if we want Phase 3.

MOH will release additional details about today’s cases at night.

