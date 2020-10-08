9 Covid-19 Cases On 8 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that as of Thursday (8 Oct), there are 9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Just like yesterday, there are also no community cases today.

This makes 4 locally transmitted cases in Singapore, while another 5 are imports.

Of the new cases today, none are from the community, with another 4 from migrant workers in dormitories, and finally, 5 from imports.

Yesterday’s (7 Oct) cases also included no community cases, while imports make up the bulk of cases.

5 imported cases

5 imported cases were reported today, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday, there were 6 imported cases, who came from Myanmar, France, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom.

Hospital situation stable

While there’s 1 case in intensive care, the situation in hospitals has been largely stable for the past

As of yesterday, there were 39 cases in hospital, while another 150 are currently in community facilities.

Credits has to go to the healthcare system for holding up during these times.

Featured image by MS News.