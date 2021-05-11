India Doctors Concerned About Cow Dung Use As Covid-19 Remedy

In the midst of India’s worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation, some have sought alternative remedies or solutions against the virus.

But doctors warn that these treatments are not scientifically proven.

In Gujarat state in India, cow dung has become increasingly sought as a remedy in the belief that it’s an immunity booster.

But cow dung is also a potential carrier of Foot and Mouth disease and there’s no scientific evidence to suggest it can help ward off Covid-19, doctors say.

Cow shelters used for cow dung therapy in Gujarat

Hindus see the cow as a sacred being, which leads to the belief that its dung can be used as a cleanser.

This belief spread to potential prevention against Covid-19, despite the lack of available scientific evidence to support this.

Cow urine is also believed to be able to ward off Covid-19 by some.

The practice is to head to cow shelters once a week to smear the cow dung and urine on themselves.

They then hug or honour the cows at the shelter, before washing themselves off with milk or buttermilk, Reuters reports.

Doctors concerned about practice

Doctors, however, are concerned over the practice as well as cow dung’s myriad uses in general.

For example, the United States bans the import of cow dung into the country due to risks over the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

With no concrete scientific evidence to support the practice, doctors are warning to not heed such alternative remedies.

Reuters also reports concerns that if people gather in groups, the virus can spread further.

Alternative treatments not recommended

With hospitals completely overwhelmed thanks to the number of cases in India, some may search for alternatives.

But if these treatments aren’t steeped in scientific evidence, one should not heed them. This should be the case no matter which country you are in.

Do seek proper medical attention for any ailments you have.

