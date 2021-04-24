S’pore Stands With India In Covid-19 Fight, Sends 4 Oxygen Containers In Multi-Agency Effort

Despite the uptick in community cases lately, Singapore’s Covid-19 situation remains fairly stable for now.

But that can’t be said for fellow Asian country India, which is battling a massive 2nd wave of the pandemic.

As such, the country’s healthcare system is reaching breaking point, with basic things like beds and oxygen supplies running low.

Singapore may be small, but we don’t shy away from helping other countries in need, as we’ve helped send 4 containers of oxygen tanks to India.

Source

The gesture prompted many netizens to thank us for being a friend in times of need.

India Air Force planes deployed to Changi

In a Facebook post on Saturday (24 Apr), the High Commission of India in Singapore said the country procured the 4 containers that same day.

Source

To bring the tanks back, the Indian Government deployed India Air Force planes to Changi Airport.

Source

Transfer of oxygen a multi-agency effort

The effort also required coordination between the Indian side and various agencies in Singapore, another Facebook post said.

Source

According to the High Commission, some of these agencies were:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) Changi Airport Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Source

The tanks themselves were donated by Tata Group.

Singapore stands with India against Covid-19

Singapore’s diplomatic mission in India also referenced the bilateral and multi-agency effort in its Twitter post on the transfer.

Source

It also said that Singapore stands with India in its fight against Covid-19.

Source

Containers will be used to transport oxygen

According to Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, the containers from Singapore will be offloaded at Panagarh airbase in West Bengal by Saturday evening.

Source

The high-capacity tanks will be used to transport much-needed oxygen for Covid-19 sufferers, the Times Of India reported.

Source

Check out a video of the transfer here:

Singapore praised for helping

It seems that Singapore’s help has generated much goodwill among Indians.

The news on Twitter was met mostly with gratitude, with netizens saying that Singapore is a friend in times of need.

Source

Some even vowed to repay the favour someday.

Source

Some of the praise was so effusive that it would make even the most proud Singaporean blush.

Source

The spirit of Singaporean generosity also prompted Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan to offer surgical masks, which his company is producing for countries in need.

Source

India’s Covid-19 situation getting worse

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 2nd wave shows no signs of abating – in fact, the situation is getting worse.

According to Reuters, the country reported 346,786 more cases on Saturday (24 Apr), another world record.

This was the 3rd day in a row that India broke the world record for daily Covid-19 cases. On Friday (23 Apr), it reported 332,730 new cases and on Thursday (22 Apr), 314,835.

Source

Due to the worsening situation, we’ve already banned all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors from India from entry.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t send help to them so that their situation can improve.

As its crumbling healthcare system struggles to cope, we hope that the oxygen tanks Singapore sent over will be of use.

A small country can have a big heart

No matter what you may think of the situation in India, we can’t deny that the people there need help, and we should do something if we can.

After all, we never know when Singapore might help one day, so it’s better to have a friend out there.

Through helping out countries in need, Singapore’s proven that a small country like ours can still have a big heart.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.