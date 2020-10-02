S’pore Sends Medical Equipment To Myanmar, Includes Covid-19 Test Kits And Face Masks

During these tough times, it’s more important than ever to maintain good relations with our Southeast Asian neighbours and help them out if they’re in need.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (2 Oct) that we’ll contribute more medical supplies for Myanmar’s fight against the virus’s spread.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan informed Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s leader, of this during a phone call today.

Medical equipment for Myanmar includes test kits

In their phone call on 2 Oct (Fri), Dr Balakrishnan told Myanmar that Singapore will be sending 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, 1 million surgical masks and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser.

The contribution is in addition to previous supplies sent earlier this year.

Affirming good relations

During the phone call, Myanmar expressed appreciation towards the support given by Singapore.

Dr Balakrishnan and Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi affirmed our countries’ good ties and the importance of cooperating to fight the pandemic.

They agreed that this cooperation should continue post-pandemic in order for the region to recover.

According to Worldometer, Myanmar’s total case count of 14,383 is lower than Singapore’s 57,794. However, their death rate is higher, at 321 compared to Singapore’s 27.

Importance of working together

This humanitarian act on Singapore’s part shows us that even amidst trying times, we must be aware of the struggle of others and extend a helping hand when needed.

Hopefully Myanmar and our other ASEAN neighbours can come out stronger, and we’re rooting for them to recover.

