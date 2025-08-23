Man sent to hospital after collapsing at Jurong Lake Gardens, passers-by performed CPR on him

Woman seen performing CPR on man at Jurong Lake Gardens, another woman counts beats

A man was sent to the hospital after collapsing at the Jurong Lake Gardens on Friday (22 Aug) night.

His life could have been saved by passers-by, who were seen in a XiaoHongShu video administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

In the clip, the man is seen lying motionless on the floor with his shirt rolled up to his shoulders.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) pad appeared to be strapped to his chest.

A woman also vigorously pumped his chest using both her hands.

Another woman was heard counting the beats to five behind her, advising her to regulate her pumps and not to do them too quickly.

According to the Singapore Heart Foundation, chest compressions should be done at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute.

A photo shared by the same user showed a man performing CPR on the patient, with the crowd surrounding them helping out by using their phone torches to provide illumination.

‘Warmth of humankind’ was witnessed that night

The user who posted the images told 8world News that he came across the incident as he was cycling in Jurong Lake Gardens at about 8pm on Friday.

The man, who looked to be in his 40s or 50s, had collapsed onto the floor.

Two passers-by were taking turns to perform CPR on him, while someone else had found an AED.

In his post, he said he had witnessed the “warmth of humankind” as people came to his aid without hesitation.

He recorded it as he hoped there would be strangers like these, who step up to help others, at every corner — or better yet, every one of us could be that helpful stranger.

He also hoped the man was alright.

1 person conveyed to the hospital: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 7.30pm on 22 Aug.

They were dispatched to 70 Yuan Ching Road — the address of the Grand Arch of the Chinese Garden.

One person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

