Live crabs found crawling in Taman Jurong carpark, believed to have escaped from van

Netizen amused by live crabs crawling around Taman Jurong carpark

When a man drove his girlfriend home on a night in June, the last thing they would have expected to find was live crabs crawling around in the carpark.

The incident, described by him as “random and hilarious”, was detailed in a video he posted on Instagram on 17 June.

Crab scuttles around Jurong carpark to woman’s squeals

In the clip, a crab is seen hiding in a corner of the multistorey carpark, with the OP asking whether it will run.

He quickly gets his answer when the crab scuttled out into the driveway to the squeals of his girlfriend. Making fun of her, he wrote in his caption that “someone was screaming at the top of their lungs”.

Perhaps to prevent it from getting squashed by a car, she used her leg to chase it to the side.

As the crab runs next to some motorcycles, a woman is heard asking him if the crab belonged to him, to which he denies, saying it was “just randomly here”.

Crab stuck on woman’s slipper

Later, the man and his girlfriend ran upstairs, expecting to see more crabs, he said.

They did find another crab, but it was stuck to a woman’s slipper.

The woman said the crab got stuck on her slipper, to which he joked that she could bring it home to eat.

Amused, she said she did not want to do so and offered it to him instead.

Crabs traced to van with door open

The man then found yet another crab in a nearby area of the carpark, just metres from the woman and her slipper.

They traced its source to a van whose door was open, with a fourth crab next to it having presumably just escaped.

Inside the van were a few plastic crates that the crustaceans had been kept in until recently. One of them appeared to still have crabs in it.

One crab seemingly crushed

The man also saw a crab lying motionless on the ground, having seemingly met its demise after being crushed.

Nearby was a still-living crab who was going to “find his friend”, the man said.

Clearly having fun, he quipped as the crab crawled over a “no parking” road marking:

Sir, no parking sir, keep moving, no parking sir.

They left crabs in Jurong carpark

Speaking to 8world News, the man named only as NWC said he had encountered the crabs after driving his girlfriend back to her home in Corporation Drive at about 11pm.

His girlfriend had noticed the crabs first, and then they heard a scream from upstairs and went up to the third floor to help.

The woman had said that a crab was blocking her car and she tried to move it away using her slipper, but it ended up clamping on to it instead.

NWC said he helped the woman get her slipper back.

However, they could not do anything about the escaped crabs as they did not have the van driver’s contact information.

Featured image adapted from @ngwchng on Instagram.