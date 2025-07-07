Man in China dies after being pricked by crab, infected with flesh-eating bacteria

Elderly man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being pricked by green crab

An elderly man in Wenzhou, China, has tragically died after a relatively minor crab-related injury.

The crab prick reportedly led to a fast-spreading infection by a deadly “flesh-eating bacteria” called Vibrio vulnificus.

Victim pricked by crab claw while preparing food at home

According to Chinese news outlet The Paper, the incident began when the man was preparing green crabs at home.

He accidentally pricked his left hand on a crab claw, leaving a tiny wound which he initially thought was harmless.

He covered it with a simple bandage and went about his day. But within 23 hours, his arm became red and swollen, pus began to ooze from his wound, and a fever set in.

The family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors identified the culprit: Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium notorious for causing necrotising fasciitis.

Also known as “flesh-eating disease”, necrotising fasciitis is an infection that destroys the body’s soft tissues or flesh.

Man dies within 9 days from flesh-eating bacteria in crab

The man’s condition deteriorated within an hour of admission. He developed necrotising fasciitis; his skin blackened and oozed pus.

He went into septic shock within 24 hours.

Despite emergency surgery, multiple rounds of wound cleaning, and ultimately the amputation of his left arm, the infection could not be controlled.

He died on the ninth day after the initial injury.

Bacteria’s mortality rate exceeds 50%

The bacteria live in seawater, mud, and seafood, especially oysters and crabs. It infects people through wounds or by eating raw or undercooked seafood.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the bacteria’s mortality rate is over 50% without urgent treatment, and after 72 hours, survival chances plummet.

Doctors say the bacterium mostly threatens immunocompromised people, such as those with diabetes, kidney disease, or liver conditions.

When handling seafood, doctors recommend keeping in mind the following things:

Wear gloves when preparing seafood.

Disinfect any wound immediately with iodine or alcohol.

Seek medical help right away if you notice redness, swelling, fever, or pus — the first hour is critical.

