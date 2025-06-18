Man in Thailand infected with ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, dies while travelling on tour bus

Man found dead on long-distance tour bus at Lampang Bus Terminal due to ‘flesh-eating bacteria’

In a disturbing case that has shocked Thailand, a 38-year-old man was found dead aboard a long-distance tour bus, with doctors later confirming that his death was caused by a rare but deadly “flesh-eating bacteria” infection.

The incident occurred at around 5.30am on Monday (16 June), when the man’s body was discovered in the back seat of a bus travelling from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai.

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the bus had arrived at the Lampang Bus Terminal when the grim discovery was made.

Local authorities said the man had bruising and bleeding on his left leg, though there were no visible signs of assault.

Autopsy reveals hidden killer: flesh-eating bacteria

Initial assessments linked the cause of death to an underlying chronic illness, but a subsequent autopsy at Lampang Hospital revealed a more alarming truth — the man had succumbed to a flesh-eating bacterial infection, medically known as necrotising fasciitis.

A renowned Thai doctor took to Facebook to explain that the infection is a severe and fast-spreading condition caused by bacteria such as Streptococcus pyogenes.

While the bacteria are usually harmless when present on the skin or in the throat, they can turn deadly if they enter the body through open wounds, insect bites, or punctures, especially if the area is exposed to contaminated water.

Once inside, the bacteria release potent toxins that destroy muscle, fat, and skin tissue at a rapid pace, leading to blackened skin, rotting flesh, and potentially fatal complications such as sepsis or toxic shock.

The infection often starts with mild symptoms but can worsen rapidly within hours. Warning signs include severe pain, redness, swelling, fever, nausea, blisters, cold sweats, racing heartbeat, and skin discolouration.

Disease is rare but very dangerous

The doctor warned that individuals at higher risk include those with diabetes, liver disease, weak immune systems, or open wounds. People who use steroids long-term or work in wet or unhygienic environments are also vulnerable.

Although rare, necrotising fasciitis is a medical emergency. Treatment often involves aggressive surgery to remove infected tissue and intravenous antibiotics.

In severe cases, amputation may be required to stop the spread.

Deceased sustained wounds from motorcycle accident

The deceased’s grandmother revealed that around 31 Dec last year, he had gone on a meditation retreat and was involved in a motorcycle accident on his return.

He sustained abrasions across his body and required dozens of stitches on his upper arm, according to Thai news media Honkrasae.

His mother also shared that in March, her son experienced severe headaches and, upon medical examination, was diagnosed with shingles, a perforated eardrum, and facial paralysis.

He underwent treatment for two months and eventually recovered. During that period, he suffered from ear pain and hearing loss.

However, she confirmed that his wounds had healed and expressed doubt that he could have died from a flesh-eating bacterial infection, as suggested by the doctors.

