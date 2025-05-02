Man in Hong Kong has leg amputated after suspected ‘flesh-eating’ infection from acupuncture

Man in Hong Kong has leg amputated due to ‘flesh-eating’ infection after acupuncture

A simple acupuncture treatment turned tragic for a 47-year-old man in Hong Kong, who had to undergo a leg amputation after contracting a “flesh-eating” bacteria.

The man, who has a history of underlying health conditions, initially sought acupuncture treatment for back pain after injuring himself while lifting heavy objects on 6 April.

He experienced pain in his left hip, leg, and foot, which led him to visit two registered Chinese medicine practitioners for acupuncture on 7, 9, and 10 April.

Develops fever & hospitalised for flesh-eating infection

On 11 April, the man developed a fever and severe pain in his left thigh, prompting a visit to a private hospital.

Doctors diagnosed him with septic shock and necrotising fasciitis — a fast-spreading, flesh-eating infection — and transferred him to Queen Mary Hospital the next day.

He underwent surgery to amputate his lower left leg on 13 April and remains hospitalised in stable condition.

Authorities confirmed the infection was caused by Group A Streptococcus, a common bacteria found in the throat and on the skin.

While it usually causes mild illnesses like sore throats or skin infections, it can sometimes lead to serious conditions like necrotising fasciitis — as seen in this man’s case.

Authorities investigate source of infection at acupuncture clinic

The Department of Health has launched an investigation into the source of the man’s infection, collecting environmental samples from the two acupuncture clinics he visited.

One sample taken from the clinic in Causeway Bay tested positive for Group A Streptococcus, and genetic testing confirmed it matched the strain found in the patient.

Authorities suspect the clinic may not have adhered to proper infection control measures during treatment, though investigations are ongoing.

They also noted that the patient had underlying health conditions that could have made him more susceptible to infection.

Other individuals exposed to the same bacteria have not shown any symptoms.

Despite the case, health authorities have urged the public not to panic and to continue using acupuncture services, emphasising the importance of choosing licensed practitioners who follow proper hygiene standards.

