Crane Lifts Heavy Load Over Live Traffic In Tampines, Contractor Fined For Safety Lapse

Contractor Receives Fine After Crane Safety Lapse At Tampines On 22 Nov

A National Parks Board (NParks) contractor has received a fine after an incident involving a crane at Tampines.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante posted images of the incident on Wednesday (22 Nov). The photos show a crane lifting a sizeable load over passing cars, prompting some to raise safety concerns.

Following the incident, NParks has directed the contractor to cease lifting operations. It has also asked the contractor to send the work crew for re-training on work safety.

Crane operates over live traffic at Tampines

SG Road Vigilante first brought attention to the incident via a Facebook post on 22 Nov

The caption stated that the incident happened along Tampines Avenue 10.

In the photos, a crane is pictured manoeuvring its load to a group of workers on an overhead bridge.

The admin for the Facebook group pointed out that the load could potentially drop on passing cars or even hit double-decker buses.

Mr Oh Cheow Sheng, Group Director of Streetscape at NParks, confirmed that the incident occurred at Tampines Avenue 10 on 22 Nov.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Mr Oh added that the contractor had been carrying out planting works at the overhead bridge.

NParks fines contractor for safety lapse during crane operation

Perhaps unsurprisingly, NParks had been alerted to the safety lapse.

Upon learning of the incident, it immediately directed the contractor to stop further lifting works.

Following investigations, NParks issued a safety infringement fine to the contractor on Friday (24 Nov).

Additionally, the contractor must also send the work crew for re-training on work safety.

“NParks takes all cases and feedback related to safety seriously,” said Mr Oh.

Members of the public can use the OneService mobile app to report such incidents or call the NParks helpline at 1800-471-7300 for urgent cases.

