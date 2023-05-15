Crate & Barrel Closing Down On 31 May, Offers Up To 40% Discount Storewide

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Crate & Barrel Closing Down On 31 May, Online-Only Sister Brand CB2 Also Closing

Since they first opened in Singapore in 2013, Crate and Barrel was known for their vast collection of high-quality furniture and homeware.

Unfortunately, Singaporeans won’t be able to get their stuff so easily any more, as the American brand will be closing down on 31 May.

They’re now offering discounts of up to 40% till their last day of operations.

Crate & Barrel closing down ‘with a heavy heart’

Crate & Barrel announced the surprising news in a Facebook post on Monday (15 May), just half a month before their planned closing.

Bidding goodbye to Singapore “with a heavy heart”, they thanked Singaporeans for their support over the last 10 years.

Leading up to their final day on 31 May, their last remaining brick-and-mortar store at ION Orchard will be open as per normal.

Their online store at www.crateandbarrel.com.sg will also remain operational till the very end.

Discounts of up to 40% offered

For customers who would like to patronise them for the last time, Crate & Barrel is holding a “Thank You Singapore Sale”.

This means they’re offering storewide discounts of 40% on houseware.

The prices of all their furniture will also be slashed by 25%, they said.

The discounts are subject to the usual terms and conditions, and will be reflected upon checkout.

Sister brand of Crate & Barrel also closing down

In tandem with Crate & Barrel’s closure, their sister brand CB2 will also be closing down.

The online-only store announced in an Instagram post that their last day of business would be the same as Crate & Barrel’s — 31 May.

Before their departure, they’re also holding a sale — their items will be sold at 50% off sitewide during the CB2 Goodbye Sale.

They entered Singapore in 2013

Crate & Barrel entered the Singapore market in 2013 with its two-storey ION Orchard store.

At the time, it was the brand’s first store in Asia since the company started in the United States (US) in 1962.

Crate & Barrel later opened its flagship store in Orchard Gateway, which had five floors.

Unfortunately, that branch closed down in 2019, leaving the ION Orchard store as the only one in Singapore.

Now that it’s exiting the Singapore market, we’ll have one less brick-and-mortar furniture retailer now, so do head down to their ION Orchard store if you want one last look.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.