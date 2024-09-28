‘Can’t control his sexual desires’: Man in US crawled under cars to look at women’s feet

Man in US crawled under cars to look at women’s feet

In Arizona, US, local police were alerted about a man who had crawled underneath cars to look at women’s feet.

He had also been caught in the act by several witnesses and surveillance cameras at a local carwash.

According to American news site Arizona’s Family, authorities responded to calls of three such incidents involving the same man.

Caught by witnesses and surveillance cameras

In surveillance footage that had recorded the incidents, the man parked his car beside his victim’s despite the numerous empty spots.

He then crawled underneath the victim’s car while they were vacuuming their vehicle.

After several minutes, he would pop out, even pretending to clean his rear tyre on one occasion.

Court documents said that the 28-year-old man did this three times in one day on 29 Aug.

Scared and unsure of what the man was doing, the women had then checked their vehicles for damage or any tracking devices the man might have placed.

“I have felt very violated and I’ve been having nightmares,” said one of his victims.

Not his first time

Authorities were able to trace the man’s criminal history to Nebraska. In 2016, he had been reported four times for similar offences.

He even touched a woman’s ankle once while at the grocery store.

The man had previously admitted to authorities that he was “sexually attracted to women’s feet”.

He also reportedly said that he cannot control his desires at times.

Police arrested the man on Tuesday (24 Sept) for voyeurism and disorderly conduct. Police have referred his case to prosecutors.

Also read: Teen gets probation for secretly photographing patrons in Parkway Parade men’s toilets

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Arizona’s Family.