Babosarang Korea Has Crayon Shin-Chan Wireless Mouse With Iconic Thick Eyebrows

Locals who grew up watching Crayon Shin-Chan’s crazy shenanigans may fall in love with this epic merchandise.

Korean brand Babosarang has launched a Crayon Shin-Chan wireless mouse. Interestingly, the character’s thick and iconic eyebrows function as clickable mouse buttons.

Source

Here’s a look at this fun computer accessory that will trigger your nostalgia.

Crayon Shin-Chan wireless mouse

This Crayon Shin-Chan Wireless Mouse is the gadget we never knew we needed until today. The mouse is around 13cm x 6.8cm in size so it can easily fit within your palm.

Source

Long-time fans will definitely relate to this weary Shin-Chan equipped with a backpack. We bet he’s tired after a long day in kindergarten.

Source

According to Goba! Beauty Taiwan, the distance of its wireless connection is up to 8 meters. Meaning you can also lie in bed and watch Netflix while lounging with this lazy character.

Source

What’s more, you can tap his massive eyebrows to click the left and right mouse buttons.

Source

The Shin-Chan wireless mouse also boasts a long-lasting battery life so you can have him by your side for months.

Source

They say it’s really fun to tap his huge eyebrows so this might speed up your progress in the office.

Source

How to get Crayon Shin-Chan mouse

The Crayon Shin-Chan Wireless Mouse has been launched by lifestyle brand Babosarang Korea. You can check out their website to learn more details.

Alternatively, Carousell Taiwan has multiple listings of this handy gadget starting from S$23.14 (NT$ 490). If you have a friend staying in Taiwan, you could probably get it shipped to your doorstep.

Source

Just like all overseas merchandise, we’re optimistic that this irresistible product will end up in Airfrov eventually.

When it does, you should probably pre-order a bundle as gifts for your loved ones that grew up watching the show.

Hope it arrives in Singapore soon

The Shin-Chan Wireless Mouse is the perfect present for the holiday season.

While it’s only available overseas, for now, you can get in touch with your buddies in Taiwan or make an Airfrov request to get it shipped to your doorstep.

In the meantime, we hope that this product will arrive in Singapore soon. We can’t wait to tap Shin-Chan’s huge eyebrows too!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Goba! Beauty.