Thieves Allegedly Steal Woman’s Credit Card In Cameron Highlands & Spend S$2.2K, Police Report Lodged

Thieves Steal Tourist’s Credit Card In Cameron Highlands & Buy 6 Mobile Phones

Although we usually travel overseas to enjoy some recreation, unforeseen incidents can happen when we least expect them.

Recently, a woman was robbed in Cameron Highlands while travelling with her sister. Her ordeal was detailed in a Facebook post on Monday (5 Dec).

The thieves took off with her phone, which contained her identity card, credit card, and cash.

In just 30 minutes, they used her credit card and spent RM7,000 (S$2,200) on six mobile phones.

Even after lodging a police report, the suspects have not been apprehended.

Pickpockets steal woman’s credit card in Cameron Highlands

According to the Facebook post, the victim’s sister pleaded with netizens to help catch the culprits.

Recalling the incident, she shared that they came to Cameron Highlands to attend a relative’s wedding. Little did they know the joyous occasion would turn into a disaster.

According to the woman, the thieves stole her sister’s mobile phone at Cameron Square around 5.10pm.

Unfortunately, her phone case contained her identity card, credit card, and cash.

However, when they called the bank to freeze the card, it was too late.

They informed the sisters that the credit card was used to buy two phones worth RM3,598 (S$1,110.91) and another four phones worth RM3,669 (S$1,128) at two Digi stores.

This happened at 5.48pm, and she lost a total of RM7,000 (S$1,132.76) in a span of 30 minutes.

However, when they arrived at the store at 6pm, the thieves had escaped.

Later, the shop staff told them the suspects bought two phones at the first store but were subsequently directed to another outlet as the phone models they wanted were out of stock.

Thus, they headed to the second shop to purchase the other four phones.

Suspects appear to be two Chinese men

Whenever a product goes out of stock, customers usually leave their phone numbers so staff can reserve it for them, the OP explained. However, the pickpockets did not leave their contact details.

Next, she questioned how the staff did not feel suspicious when the men bought six phones at once, as Cameron Highlands was not a typical place to purchase phones.

To make things worse, she was told that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the first shop was not working, and the staff went through with the transaction although the card was in a woman’s name.

The thieves even told the staff that the card belonged to their friend, said the OP.

From CCTV footage at the second shop, the suspects were wearing masks but could be identified as Chinese men.

Woman filed a police report

Subsequently, the sisters filed a police report, but the OP lamented that bringing the men to justice would be difficult.

As they have been to Cameron Highlands many times, they always had the impression that the people there were friendly.

Unfortunately, these black sheep ruined their experience. However, she pointed out that they could not form stereotypes based on the incident.

The woman admitted that she was now afraid of visiting Cameron Highlands but hoped that it would be safer soon.

