Crocodile kills woman in Indonesia after she dips her feet in water, drags her body under

Crocodile kills woman in Indonesia after she dips feet in water

A woman in Indonesia was killed by a crocodile after the reptile attacked her when she dipped her feet into the water.

According to Metro, the incident occurred on Tuesday (17 Dec) in Sumatra.

The 46-year-old woman, who had been feeling unwell, decided to dip her feet in the seawater in hopes of feeling better.

“Many people bathe in the sea, and we think that if we stay close to the shore, we will be safe,” a relative explained.

Bites woman & pulls her underwater

But in a terrifying moment, a crocodile lurking nearby suddenly bit the woman and pulled her into the water.

Witnesses described the attack as horrific, with one stating it was “worse than any of the scenes of hell”.

Locals attempted to help as the crocodile attacked the woman at the surface.

The reptile performed a “death roll”, a technique used to disorient and dismember its prey.

Despite their loud shouts and attempts to scare the creature away, the crocodile eventually disappeared with her.

Locals retrieve woman’s body from croc’s jaws

To the shock of onlookers, the crocodile reappeared an hour later, still holding the woman’s lifeless body in its jaws.

In an attempt to distract the beast, locals boarded their boats armed with chickens.

They threw the chickens at the crocodile, hoping it would prefer the poultry over the woman’s body.

Fortunately, their efforts succeeded, and they were able to retrieve the woman’s body and bring it to shore.

She was pronounced dead, and a funeral service was held later that evening.

Local authorities subsequently launched a hunt for the crocodile, eventually killing it.

Calls for action from authorities

The attack has sparked calls for the Indonesian government to intervene.

Most of the area’s residential settlements are coastal, and many locals rely on the sea for their livelihood.

“I am worried that if this problem is not addressed, it will become a serious threat to the residents there,” said one official.

He added that many wild crocodiles continue to roam the coast.

“Until it is solved, will we live in a frightening situation,” he warned.

Also read: Boy in M’sia found dead without head & right arm after being attacked by crocodile

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ViralPress via Metro.