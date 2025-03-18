Crocodile seen on road in Lim Chu Kang, search for reptile ongoing

Crocodile seen on Neo Tiew Crescent in Lim Chu Kang

When passing through Lim Chu Kang, a man spotted a crocodile casually lying on the road.

He posted photos of the reptile in Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, saying it was “someone’s pet lizard sunbathing on the road”.

Crocodile lies across road in Lim Chu Kang

According to the photos, the crocodile was right across the deserted two-way road.

It was near a gate by the side of the road and appeared to be heading away from it.

No other crocodiles were seen with it.

Crocodile seen in Lim Chu Kang on 18 March

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), the person who saw the crocodile said he spotted it along Neo Tiew Crescent at about 1pm on Tuesday (18 March).

Incidentally, Long Kuan Hung Crocodile Farm, Singapore’s last crocodile farm, is also located along Neo Tiew Crescent.

The man, identified only as Mr Koo, said he initially thought the reptile came from Sungei Buloh.

As he was busy, he continued driving after snapping photos of the crocodile.

NParks searching for the crocodile

The National Parks Board (NParks) told ST that it was alerted to the crocodile sighting on the same day.

It dispatched a team to search for the reptile, with the search to be continued on Wednesday (19 March) morning.

If they encounter a crocodile, members of the public should stay calm, back away and avoid approaching, provoking or feeding it, NParks added.

NParks may be contacted at 1800-476-1600 for reporting of animal encounters.

