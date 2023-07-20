6-Year-Old Boy’s Crocs Get Caught In Botanic Gardens MRT Escalator, Needs Surgery For Dislocated Toe

Boy Suffers Dislocated Toe After Crocs Get Caught In Escalator, Gets 25 Days’ Sick Leave

There’s a reason some escalators have signs warning those wearing Crocs to be careful when taking them.

On 1 July, a six-year-old boy got one of his Crocs caught in an escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station, causing his toe to bleed heavily.

He had to undergo surgery for a dislocated pinky toe, which also suffered lacerations.

His parents now hope the public will be more vigilant.

Boy wearing Crocs gets toe caught in escalator

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on 1 July at about 2:30 pm at the Botanic Gardens MRT station.

The boy’s parents, Ms Liang and Mr Duan, were going down the escalator with their two sons to take the train. Each son was with one parent.

Ms Liang shared that their elder son was wearing Crocs at the time. He was standing properly at first, but when they were halfway down the escalator, he suddenly cried out.

Her husband, who reacted quickly, saw that his son’s foot was stuck and hurriedly pulled it out.

At the time, they did not think the injury was serious. However, they later discovered that their son’s toe was deeply wounded and bleeding profusely.

“I was very flustered at the moment,” said Ms Liang. “My husband quickly asked me to notify the staff. After that, the staff asked their colleague to turn off the escalator and brought us to a first-aid room.”

After that, the staff called an ambulance.

Needs 2-hour operation for toe injury

Later, paramedics arrived and treated the wound before sending the boy to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Fortunately, examinations found that there were no fractures, but the toe was dislocated and suffered lacerations.

Ms Liang shared that her son had a two-hour operation that night and was given 25 days of sick leave.

There’s also currently a small metal rod inserted to support the dislocated toe.

His parents showed Shin Min Daily News the shoe their son was wearing at the time, which was all tattered and torn.

“My son is now very afraid of taking the escalator,” she said. “We’re all also a little scared, so we all choose to take the lift now.”

Hopes MRT staff will improve procedures

Ms Liang and Mr Duan pointed out that the MRT staff followed up to check on their son’s condition and sent a gift basket to express their condolences.

However, they were notified 12 days later that after investigations, the escalator was found to be fine and that they would not receive any compensation.

“Over the past few weeks, we have taken turns bringing our son to the hospital for follow-up visits to clean the wound,” said Ms Liang.

“We hope the authorities can compensate us for the medical expenses and our losses, but the staff said that the case needs to be transferred to other departments, and at least seven days of investigation time will be added.”

They also want the MRT staff to improve their first-aid procedures.

“The staff didn’t call an ambulance immediately,” she claimed.

“Instead, they took us to the first-aid room and pointed out that the wound was too deep and couldn’t be treated. They also asked whether we should call a private hire car or an ambulance.”

“I felt that this was not a professional way of handling it. The process also took a lot of time.”

In any case, let this be a reminder to anyone who wears Crocs to be extra careful when taking the escalator in them.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Wikimedia Commons, for illustration purposes only.

