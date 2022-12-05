S’pore Woman Gets Electrocuted While Setting Up Fairy Lights, Reportedly Saved By Her Crocs

Thankfully, she did not suffer serious injuries.

Singapore Woman Gets Electrocuted By Fairy Lights, Wearing Crocs Saved Her

No matter how cautious we try to be, electrical hazards can still happen unexpectedly.

This was the case for one preschool teacher in Singapore while she was setting up decorations — a seemingly harmless task.

However, she got electrocuted while doing so and blacked out.

Thankfully, she did not suffer any fatal injuries, which her friend said was due to her Crocs.

Woman gets electrocuted while setting up decorations

On Sunday (4 Dec), Tiktok user @mernicorns_ posted a video recounting the incident.

@mernicorns_

Thank you @Crocs for saving my friend, @G 🥦’s life!! My friend got BBQ-ed (electrocuted) by fairylights, fell off from the ladder and blacked out. Luckily she was wearing CROCS, a.k.a insulators of electricity!!

♬ 芭比q了 – 邓家忠

First, she shared photos of a sheer white curtain backdrop decorated with pastel balloons and fairy lights.

Source: @mernicorns_ on TikTok

What then followed were clips showing Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics attending to a woman.

Source: @mernicorns_ on TikTok

While she is hooked up to a medical device and appears to have suffered wounds and blisters on her hands, she looks relatively unharmed.

Source: @mernicorns_ on TikTok

Wearing Crocs saved woman’s life

In the caption, the OP explained that the woman is her friend, who got “BBQ-ed” – or electrocuted – by the fairy lights.

After the shock happened, the woman fell off the ladder and blacked out.

Thankfully, she was wearing Crocs, which the OP called “insulators of electricity”, at the time of the incident. This purportedly saved her life.

However, a netizen pointed out many other sandals and shoes are also insulators of electricity.

Source: TikTok

In response, the OP said that her friend might not have survived if she had not been wearing any indoor slippers at all.

Source: TikTok

A few netizens also chided the woman, questioning why she did not turn off the main switch while setting up the lights.

Source: TikTok

One user reminded everyone to make sure that the power supply is turned off whenever doing such tasks.

Source: TikTok

There were also those who have become paranoid about using their own fairy lights after hearing of the incident.

Source: TikTok

Wishing the woman a speedy recovery

It’s unfortunate, not to mention terrifying, that the woman encountered such a dangerous situation while simply setting up some decorations.

We wish her a speedy recovery and hope that this incident will serve as a warning to exercise extra caution around electrical products.

MS News has reached out to the TikTok user for more information.

Featured image adapted from @mernicorns_ on TikTok.

