Police deployed when large crowd gathers outside mosque in Farrer Park after Bangladeshi youth leader dies

Crowd had gathered outside mosque in Farrer Park for ‘prayers’ for slain Bangladeshi youth leader

The police were deployed outside a mosque in Farrer Park after a large crowd formed at the location on Friday (19 Dec).

The group of mostly men had gathered the day after a Bangladeshi youth leader died in Singapore.

Crowd lines road outside mosque in Farrer Park

Some videos posted on TikTok showed the congregants gathered outside Angullia Mosque, a heritage mosque along Serangoon Road.

They crowded the adjacent field and lined the nearby Roberts Lane, which was packed with people.

A man wearing white was addressing several of them, apparently advising them to disperse.

Police were at the scene

A number of police officers were also seen among the crowd, assessing the situation.

The officers paced along the road, occasionally speaking into portable radios.

Police cars were also seen parked along Roberts Lane.

Bangladeshi youth leader died in S’pore on 18 Dec

The crowds gathered a day after Bangladeshi youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi died in Singapore on Thursday (18 Dec).

Mr Hadi was being considered as a potential candidate for the upcoming election in Bangladesh, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

But on 12 Dec, he was shot in the head in Dhaka by an assailant who was following him on a motorcycle.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Mr Hadi was evacuated to Singapore from Bangladesh on 15 Dec.

He was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit for emergency medical treatment, but succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute.

Farrer Park mosque refutes claims that prayers would be held there

After Mr Hadi’s death, Inqilab Moncho — a cultural organisation founded by Mr Hadi — claimed on Facebook that his first funeral would be held at Angullia Mosque at 10am on Friday.

However, the mosque refuted this, saying in a Facebook post that claims that prayers would be held there were “inaccurate”.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore, in a Facebook post of its own, explained that the funeral would not be held in Singapore as clearance was not obtained from the authorities.

It also urged Bangladeshi immigrants in Singapore to respect the local laws.

Crowd dispersed by 11am: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the crowd at about 10am on 19 Dec.

The large crowd outside Angullia Mosque were apparently waiting for the arrival of Mr Hadi’s body, it noted, adding:

As some of the congregants were waiting on the road, police officers went to the scene to manage them for their safety.

The crowd was dispersed by 11am, with no injuries or law and order issues reported or observed.

