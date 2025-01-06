Man in S’pore stocks up on McDonald’s curry sauce tubs to avoid extra charge, netizens worry about expiry dates

Singapore netizen stocks up on McDonald’s curry sauce tubs after extra charge introduced

A man in Singapore took action to counter McDonald’s charge on curry sauce tubs.

Previously, McDonald’s announced that customers would have to pay S$0.50 for every additional tub of either curry, BBQ, or honey mustard sauce.

Customers would receive an allocated quantity of complimentary condiments for specific menu items.

This included at least 1 curry sauce tub for McNuggets purchases, with the fee applying for extras.

The sauce charge took effect on 2 Jan.

Many Singaporeans reacted negatively to the charge, with some even saying they would boycott McDonald’s over it.

Netizen stockpiles 10 curry sauce tubs

One netizen on the r/Singapore subreddit made a post on his effort to protect himself from “the currysauce-flation”.

He showcased a ‘backup’ stock of 10 McDonald’s curry sauce tubs stacked into two towers.

Given the cost of S$0.50 per tub, his stockpile amounted to S$5 worth of sauce.

The OP told MS News that he began accumulating the current collection in the last few months of 2024.

He said he had already been collecting and using the curry sauce tubs before that.

However, one commenter noted that the sauces expired quickly, making keeping too many pointless.

The OP said to MS News that the current batch would expire in the middle of February to March 2025.

He had used up the previous ones and thrown away any expired tubs already.

Some Singapore netizens look for alternative sauces

Another netizen had a different method for countering the new sauce charge. They explained that they would buy a “giant bottle” of currywurst sauce back from Europe when there for work.

The commenter claimed the condiment tasted similar enough to Singapore’s McDonald’s curry sauce to satisfy their tastes.

According to McDonald’s, they made the decision to manage food waste and rising costs.

When asked about his thoughts on the sauce charge, the stockpiling OP replied with one word: “Heartbreaking”.

