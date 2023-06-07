Customer In M’sia Upset About Staff Calling Him ‘Uncle’, Throws Food & Hits 4-Year-Old

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customer Wreaks Havoc In Restaurant After Staff Call Him ‘Uncle’

In Asian countries, it is common for people to refer to older strangers as ‘uncles’ or ‘aunties’.

However, it seems like the topic of age and the manner in which they are addressed can be rather touchy for some.

Recently, one man in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, felt offended when shop staff referred to him as ‘uncle’.

In his agitation, he threw his takeaway food, hitting a four-year-old boy at the restaurant.

Subang Jaya police are currently investigating the incident.

Customer upset after staff call him ‘uncle’, throws food at child

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident began on 4 June due to a misunderstanding between restaurant staff and a male customer.

The staff member had allegedly called the customer ‘pakcik’, which translates to ‘uncle’ in Malay.

However, the customer protested the term and requested the worker refer to him as either ‘abang’ meaning ‘older brother’ in Malay, or ‘baby’.

Unfortunately, the staff seemingly did not think much of his request, as they continued to call the man ‘pakcik’.

This incurred the wrath of the customer, who suddenly became agitated while receiving his takeaway food.

He apparently started to yell, spew insults and threaten to damage the restaurant’s property.

Before leaving, he violently hurled his takeaway bag towards a woman, presumably a restaurant employee.

The man hit the restaurant owner’s four-year-old son with the takeaway bag consisting of food and a hot drink, which splashed out due to the impact.

Whether the hit was intentional or accidental is unclear.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the incident caused other customers to feel fear and unease.

CCTV footage revealed that the suspect returned to the restaurant shortly after. He threw chairs over and gestured wildly while shouting, before finally leaving again.

Police investigating incident

Thankfully, according to Sin Chew Daily, Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan confirmed in a statement on Tuesday (6 Jun) that the boy is unhurt.

He added that police received a report regarding the incident on Tuesday, and are looking for the suspect.

They are currently investigating the matter for criminal intimidation and assault under Malaysia’s Penal Code.

Featured image adapted from @darlisnasidagangganu on TikTok.