M’sia Girl Asks Customer For Restaurant Review Before Entering, Patron Gives Feedback By Shaking Head

Malaysia Girl Asks Customer For Restaurant Review Before Entering

These days, people often turn to online reviews to gauge the quality of a restaurant’s offerings.

However, one girl in Malaysia used a more straightforward method.

In a TikTok video, she had typed a question into her phone asking if the eatery’s food was delicious.

She then showed the note to a diner in the restaurant through a glass window, asking him for his opinion.

Seeing her question, he humorously shook his head, indicating that the food was not good.

Patron gives ‘honest’ live review of restaurant’s food

The clip shows the girl outside the restaurant with a group of friends, presumably waiting to be seated.

In her ‘Notes’ app, she had typed out “Is this restaurant good?” in Chinese.

She then waved to two customers sitting beside the window of the restaurant.

When she caught their attention, she raised her phone against the window to show them the question.

After some initial confusion, the male customer eventually shook his head and even furrowed his brows to show his disappointment.

Following his non-verbal show of disapproval, the group burst into laughter.

Netizens applaud customer’s honesty

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 70,000 likes, with many netizens finding the scene amusing.

Several netizens applauded the customer for his truly “honest review”.

Another TikTok user jokingly pointed out that the customer had “the face of pure regret”.

However, the OP also highlighted that they were just having fun when they filmed the video.

She clarified that they had nothing against the restaurant and even went inside to try their food, which she described as “delicious”.

This sentiment was echoed by a user who defended the eatery, saying that the food there is “pretty good”. Over 250 other TikTokers agreed by liking the comment.

So perhaps the customer was just kidding or had happened to order a dish that wasn’t to his liking.

Customer gives non-verbal restaurant review

Indeed, the short clip is a wholesome show of strangers having a good time.

Luckily for the group, they decided to go ahead with their meal as the food turned out to be delicious — contrary to the patron’s review.

Would you have gone ahead with the reservation despite such a review? Let us know in the comments.

