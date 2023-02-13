S’pore Chatuchak Market Sees Large Crowds & Packed Carparks, Visitors Give Honest Reviews Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chatuchak Singapore Sees Large Crowds, Visitors Share Experiences

After two long years of pandemic restrictions, Chatuchak Night Market Singapore is finally back in full swing.

Unsurprisingly, many have flocked to the market to get a taste of Thailand right on our shores.

Over the weekend, several visitors shared their honest reviews about the event on social media.

They revealed the reality of the situation, saying how the market was extremely crowded with long queues everywhere.

Large crowds spotted at Chatuchak Singapore

On Sunday (12 Feb), user @runawaykim took to TikTok to share his experience at Chatuchak Night Market Singapore.

The market was clearly jam-packed with visitors as he filmed himself trying to get through the crowded walkways.

It was apparently so crowded that another visitor had to hold on to their companion’s shirt to prevent themselves from getting separated.

In a later part of the video, he wrote “Didn’t even get to try any food” and described his experience as a “10/10 would……not recommend”.

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Hakim, said that it was a “dreaded experience”.

As he drove to the market, the road leading up to the venue was filled with cars.

“It took triple the time to reach the place,” he remarked.

Besides that, it was challenging to get a parking lot. Furthermore, the narrow roads and the crowds made it a lot harder, he added.

According to Hakim, it was also “near impossible” to get any food, and he could not even see where the queues started.

He also revealed that there was a customer who queued up but was told to get a ticket from the cashier and re-queue after she reached the front.

Visitors share similar experiences

Evidently, Hakim was not the only one who was feeling this way.

On the same day, user @gieziheart took to TikTok to document her own experience.

Similarly, her video shows the market teeming with people, who appeared to fill up every corner of the event space.

At one point, she states, “Please don’t come on a weekend. It’s crowded everywhere.”

The OP also experienced long queues and did not manage to find a place to eat.

“Expect heavy traffic too,” she added.

Unfortunately, it seems that her trip down was a waste as she stated that she did not buy anything from the market at all.

The OP told MS News that she also experienced a terrible traffic jam on her way to the market.

Apart from that, she advised against bringing children as it was suffocating and a risk for a potential stampede.

Plan your trip in advance to avoid crowds at Chatuchak

With pandemic restrictions finally lifted, we’re sure many are eager to head out and experience Chatuchak Singapore for themselves.

However, the large crowds and packed carparks may make it difficult for visitors to enjoy the market properly.

Hence, if you’re planning on dropping by, do plan your trip in advance and avoid peak hours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @runawaykim on TikTok & @gieziheart on TikTok.