Chatuchak Night Market Singapore Will Return With Over 60 Thai Vendors & All-Day Free Parking

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore Makes A Comeback After Previous Run Was Shortened Due To Covid-19

In the early days of the pandemic, Chatuchak Night Market Singapore opened aiming to recreate Bangkok’s famous night market experience on our island.

It was supposed to last for three months but had to sadly close after one month due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, with all restrictions virtually gone, Chatuchak Night Market Singapore is making a comeback with more than 60 vendors flown in from Thailand.

There will also be all-day free parking for patrons.

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore will return for almost 2 months

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Chatuchak SG announced their return for almost two months from 7 Feb to 2 Apr.

They’ll also be open every night except for Mondays, so there will be plenty of chances for you to head down multiple times.

The open-air night market will be located at the sprawling Grandstand South Carpark in Turf City.

A total of 180 vendors will be expected to fill the space, as well as 200 seats for diners.

Food from various provinces across Thailand

According to Chatuchak SG’s website, more than 60 of the merchants will come here directly from Thailand, making the event “probably the most authentic Thai event that you can experience in Singapore”.

While half of these Thai vendors will sell fashion and knick-knacks from Chatuchak Market in Bangkok, the other half will serve food from various provinces across Thailand that are not commonly found in Singapore.

For example, visitors can tuck into unique Thai otah from Phrachuap Khiri Khan in west Thailand, which comes in crab, prawn, fish and squid flavours.

It’s also noticeably bigger than our Singapore otah.

Or you can try prata from Satun province in southern Thailand, where the roti is mixed with egg yolk, giving it its bright yellow colour. It can also be cooked with bananas.

The chewy morsels can be paired with toppings like sugar, chocolate and condensed milk.

Also from Satun is cha chak (Thai teh tarik). The variety of authentic Thai Drinks ranging from Thai Tea, coffee, fresh milk to Ovaltine also comes complete with a free “performance”.

Chicken lovers won’t be able to resist grilled chicken from Khon Khaen province, which is marinated in a special sauce passed down through the generations.

All-day free parking & shuttle buses

Some Singaporeans might complain that Turf City is a little too off the beaten track for them.

As an answer to that, Chatuchak Night Market Singapore has free parking for the whole day and a massive 3,800 carpark spaces available so driving and parking will be a cinch.

For non-drivers, shuttle buses will be provided from Toa Payoh, Botanic Gardens and Clementi MRT stations.

Drop by especially if you missed 2020’s run

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore’s previous run was unceremoniously cut short. So if you didn’t get to visit the last time round, make sure to drop by especially if you’re not going to Bangkok’s version any time soon.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore

Address: 200 Turf Club Road, The Grandstand South Carpark, Singapore 287994

Dates: 7 Feb to 2 Apr

Opening hours: 4-10pm, Tues-Sun

Nearest MRT: Sixth Avenue

Featured image adapted from Chatuchak.SG on Facebook and Noody Ok on Facebook