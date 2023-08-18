Man Cuts Queue To Join Companion At JB Customs, Actions Divide Opinions Online

Man Slammed For Cutting Queue At JB Customs, Facebook Users Debate Whether It’s Okay

It’s no secret that the Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoints can see horrendous queues and massive jams, which might frustrate some — if not most — travellers.

Recently, one particularly vexed commuter took to Facebook to complain about a man who had cut the queue in front of them.

He had apparently done so to join his female companion, who was already waiting in line.

While the OP slammed the man for being inconsiderate, others came to his defence, pointing out that what he did was perfectly normal.

Man climbs through barricade to join companion in JB customs queue

On Friday (18 Aug), an anonymous participant shared a post in a Facebook group where members can provide updates on the traffic situation at the JB checkpoints.

Accompanying the post were a video and photo of a pair comprising a young woman in a brown T-shirt and a man in a white button-up.

The clip showed the man ducking between the bars of a steel barricade to join the woman, who was already some ways ahead in the long queue.

As he took a plastic bag from her after inserting himself into the line, it was clear that they were together.

This clearly annoyed the OP, who claimed that this wasn’t the first time they had seen the couple do this.

In fact, they allegedly exhibit this “pattern” almost every week.

“I really want to ask if this is fair to the people behind,” the OP grumbled.

Netizens say no need to get upset over man’s actions

Instead of sympathising with the OP, most commenters sided with the man instead.

Many said that it’s fine for just one person to do it, especially since it’s a couple travelling together.

“Be more understanding, it’s not even a whole group of people,” one user remarked.

Another pointed out that the man could’ve stepped out of the queue for a moment to use the facilities.

This netizen said that one person helping their partner to queue is still acceptable. On the other hand, it would be too much if it were a larger group of five to six.

They added that it’s normal for people to go to the toilet or go shopping while waiting for the bus to arrive.

There were also a few savage ones who roasted the OP, saying they must be jealous because they’re single.

Offering a more objective take on the matter, this user said that posting about it on the Internet won’t do any good.

“Be brave and tell them to queue up,” they said.

Certain situations call for more patience & understanding

While cutting in line in front of strangers is inconsiderate, the fact is that the man was simply joining his companion, who was waiting for him.

And as some of the commenters noted, he could have simply gone for a break before returning to rejoin the queue.

Whether you think what he did was okay or not, perhaps we can all agree that the OP shouldn’t have filmed and flamed them online without their consent.

Do you think what the man did was okay? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

