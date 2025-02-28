Man wins S$5.37M jackpot in M’sia after betting on same numbers for 13 years

Man wins jackpot in Malaysia after betting on personal numbers for 13 years,

A man recently struck gold, winning an impressive RM17.8 million (S$5.38 million) in Malaysia’s 1+3D Jackpot after committing to his chosen numbers for 13 years.

He reportedly plans on using the winnings to revive his struggling printing business and restore a temple in his hometown.

Betting on same personal numbers in Malaysia jackpot draw pays off

The winner has been participating in the draw for over a decade. He would place bets on two sets of personal numbers — 6333, inspired by his car plate number, and 0221, based on his birthday.

According to a statement by draw organiser Da Ma Cai, the man had stuck to these numbers since he was 25 years old.

He believed that they would bring him luck one day.

“I’ve always believed in my own unique numbers. It’s not just luck, it’s about perseverance,” he said.

Plans to revive printing business using winnings

The overnight millionaire shared that he intends to use the winnings to support his printing business, which has been struggling due to digitalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, he was even forced to let go of employees to keep the company afloat.

“Now with this newfound bonus, I have new hope. This time I will have to improve the printing technologies, diversify the business to remain competitive, and hopefully be able to bring the printing industry to a higher level,” he said.

Donate to rebuild temple in hometown

Apart from his business, the jackpot winner said he also plans to give back to his community by donating part of his prize money to restore a temple that he frequents in his hometown.

“Recently, it has been in need of renovation. I think I will donate part of my winnings to restore it to its original appearance,” said the winner.

