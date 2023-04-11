Dalai Lama Asks Boy To Suck His Tongue, Apologises For Teasing Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dalai Lama Draws Backlash After Asking Boy To Suck His Tongue

Recently, the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, made headlines for allegedly asking a young follower to suck his tongue.

An onlooker had captured footage of the incident where the Tibetan spiritual leader had also kissed the boy on the lips.

His actions promptly drew backlash from people all over the world.

The 87-year-old has since apologised through a statement, explaining that he was only teasing the boy.

Dalai Lama kisses boy on lips & asks him to suck his tongue

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Dalai Lama can be seen puckering his lips while the boy presses his forehead to the leader’s.

He then guides the boy’s face upwards and kisses him on the lips.

Following the affectionate gesture, the Dalai Lama gestures towards his mouth and asks the boy to suck his tongue.

He then sticks out his tongue and leans toward the boy.

In response, the boy initially mimics the Dalai Lama before withdrawing from him.

The latter then withdraws as well, before playfully smacking the boy on the shoulder.

BBC News reported that the pair shared a few words and more hugs before the spiritual leader apparently asked the boy to look to “good human beings who create peace and happiness”.

Incident occurred during event at Dalai Lama’s temple

According to BBC News, the incident likely happened on 28 Feb during an event at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala, India.

The Buddhist leader had apparently asked for a kiss on the cheek after the boy requested a hug from him.

After fulfilling the boy’s request, the Dalai Lama then asked for a kiss on the lips.

At the event, the spiritual leader interacted with around 120 students who completed a skills training program.

Dalai Lama’s office shares apology

BBC News notes that sticking out one’s tongue is used as a form of greeting in Tibetan culture.

However, sucking one’s tongue is not traditionally part of the practice.

As a result, the Dalai Lama’s actions drew strong backlash from the public, with some calling him out for his inappropriate behaviour.

In response to the fallout, the Dalai Lama’s office released a statement apologising for “the hurt his words may have caused”.

In the statement, they explained that the Dalai Lama “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way”.

They also shared that the leader “regrets the incident”.

Not the first time receiving public criticism

As it turns out, this is not the first time that the Dalai Lama has come under public scrutiny.

In a 2019 interview with BBC News, he allegedly said that any future female Dalai Lama should be “attractive”.

Similar to this recent event, the public deemed his remark inappropriate and he apologised for the joke.

