Daughter in Thailand uses CCTV to stay connected with mother while apart

A TikTok video showing a heartwarming interaction between a daughter and mother in Thailand has gone viral recently.

Despite living in different cities, the pair reportedly use CCTVs to stay connected.

On Wednesday (28 Aug), the daughter, who goes by @aumaum1017 on TikTok, uploaded a 28-second TikTok video of her mother showing caring gestures via CCTV.

In the clip, the mother stretches out her arms for a hug while saying she misses her.

She then waves her hand and blows kisses through the camera, telling the daughter to take care of herself.

“When I’ve collected a large sum of money, I’ll get back to hug you,” the OP wrote in the caption.

According to Thai news site Channel 7, the incident in the video reportedly occurred on Tuesday (27 Aug) at about 8.32pm.

The daughter had left her hometown, Buriram, to work in Chonburi, which is located 400km away.

To stay connected with her mother, she uses the CCTV installed at her house in Buriram to communicate with her, who lives there.

The video has garnered over 1.3 million views and nearly 200,000 likes at the time of writing.

Netizens moved by warm interaction

Many netizens said they missed their home and family after watching the video.

One netizen commented that the mother must have missed her daughter so much, noting that the video made her cry.

Another TikTok user urged the OP to hug her mother tightly when she returns home.

Hopefully, the OP will get the chance to return home to hug her mother soon.

