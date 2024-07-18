Accounts of dead ActiveSG members used for over 200 visits to gyms and pools: AGO

Accounts of dead members used for ActiveSG discounts & entries

On Wednesday (17 July), the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) revealed that 18 dead ActiveSG members’ accounts had been misused for 283 admissions from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Of the 18 accounts, one account alone was responsible for 201 admissions, reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

AciveSG members’ accounts used for ineligible entries to facilities

The audit report done by the AGO further revealed that some of the members had been dead for over four years before the dates of entries.

The deceased members’ accounts had been used to access facilities such as gyms and pools.

ActiveSG sports facilities are located across Singapore, and membership is free for all Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Members can book facilities such as badminton courts but must purchase passes to enter gyms and pools.

Sharing of ActiveSG passes

Under ActiveSG’s terms, members are not allowed to share their accounts with others.

However, AGO’s audit report found 1,860 cases where the same pass was shared between two or more people. These admissions were made by 339 accounts.

1834 cases showed admission passes being used simultaneously at different locations. The remaining 26 cases showed close exit and entry times at facilities too far apart to be the same person.

AGO also said that the actual number of passes shared is likely to be higher since this figure does not account for the passes shared across different days.

Discounts used by ineligible members

According to the CNA report, ActiveSG members have also abused discounts given to students and senior residents which they were ineligible for.

According to the audit, ineligible members have made 22,618 admissions using discounted ActiveSG gym or pool special passes or per-entry passes. They either did not fit the age requirements or were not verified ActiveSG members.

Of these, 2,563 members made 20,583 free admissions reserved for seniors aged 65 and above.

Transfer from ActiveSG to MyActiveSG+

According to CNA, the sharing of passes and misuse of discount packages could result in decreased revenue for SportsSG, the government agency that runs ActiveSG.

In the financial year 2022/2023, SportsSG collected S$8.13 million in admission revenue.

To curb these problems, SportsSG has announced the launch of a new web-based booking platform, MyActiveSG+.

The new platform will include safeguard features such as dynamic QR codes and the use of sgID as well as SingPass Data Synchronisation.

SportsSG rolled out MyActiveSG+ progressively on 15 Jun and will discontinue the existing ActiveSG app on 1 October.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.