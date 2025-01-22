Delivery rider in Thailand stomps on Chihuahua & slams it to ground after being annoyed by its barking

Delivery rider injures Chihuahua after dog’s barking annoys him

A delivery rider in Thailand allegedly attacked a Chihuahua after being frustrated by its constant barking.

On Monday (20 Jan), the ‘Watchdog Thailand Foundation’ Facebook page shared a shocking seven-second video of the abuse.

The clip shows the rider stomping on the dog’s head before getting off his motorcycle and slamming it to the ground.

“An employee from a well-known delivery company went to deliver goods and got annoyed by a little Chihuahua named Samlee (name transliterated from Thai),” the post explained.

“Chihuahuas are notorious for being loud but harmless — they can’t really bite anyone.”

In another clip, the dog is seen suffering a seizure on the ground, prompting the owner to rush it to the vet for treatment.

Netizens condemn rider for animal cruelty

Netizens expressed outrage over the delivery rider’s actions, demanding strict consequences for his cruelty.

One Facebook user called for severe penalties, stating the man should lose his job and be barred from working in any service industry.

Another netizen criticised the rider for his cruelty in injuring the small dog, questioning if he would dare to do the same to a larger canine.

However, some blamed the dog’s owner for not intervening quickly enough to prevent the attack.

Chihuahua recovers but develops fear of people

The foundation provided an update on Tuesday (21 Jan), stating that while the Chihuahua has physically recovered, it remains traumatised and scared of people.

Previously, the Chihuahua would bark incessantly when it saw unfamiliar faces, but now, when it sees someone new, it trembles and doesn’t dare to make a sound.

“It will take time for her to recover, especially for such a tiny dog. As long as she’s safe, that’s what matters,” the post stated.

Following the incident, the owner filed a police report, and authorities are now searching for the rider to bring him to justice.

