Food Delivery Rider Killed By Gunshot In New York, Police Suspect Disgruntled Customer

45-Year-Old Father Of Three Shot In Chest While Delivering Food

Food delivery riders have a tiring job, but their work is important especially when people stayed home during the pandemic.

As they’re essential workers, it’s unthinkable that anybody would want to harm them in any way.

Unfortunately, a food delivery rider in New York suffered a fatal gunshot to the chest while delivering food.

The police suspect the culprit was a disgruntled customer.

Deceased was 45-year-old father of three

According to a tweet by CBS News reporter Christina Fan, the deceased was Mr Yan Zhiwen.

The 45-year-old was a father of three whose youngest child was just 2 years old.

He’d worked as a food delivery rider for the Great Wall, a Chinese restaurant, for more than 10 years. It’s located in Forest Hills, a residential neighbourhood in Queens, a borough of New York City.

Shot point blank while on motorbike

Last Saturday (30 Apr) evening, Mr Yan was delivering food to an apartment complex, Ms Fan said in another tweet.

According to CCTV footage, at 9.16pm, he got onto his motorbike after the delivery, pulling out into the road and turning left.

Shockingly, he was shot point blank in the chest by someone who walked up to him.

Though the footage is grainy, a figure can be seen walking up to Mr Yan, who backs up his motorbike away from him.

A quick flash is then seen, which appears to be gun going off. Mr Yan then falls to the ground.

His motorbike was found lying on its side on the road.

The suspect subsequently drove off in a light grey or tan-coloured Lexus, said Ms Fan.

Police searching for disgruntled customer

Police are on the hunt for a 50-year-old man who’s suspected of being behind the attack, CBS News reported.

Great Wall owner Yang Kai told the news outlet that the suspect is a disgruntled customer who didn’t get enough duck sauce.

Last Nov, the man asked for a refund for his order but was refused due to Covid-19.

He then allegedly used “racist language”, at some point vandalising his car, and even threatening him with a gun.

Mr Yang said the customer drove a Lexus, and CBS understands that the car matches the vehicle seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Friends remember the deceased

As a testament to how well-liked Mr Yan was by the community, people have left flowers and messages in front of the Great Wall as a tribute to him.

Some of the handwritten notes referred to him as “my friend”, which was apparently his catchphrase, said Ms Fan.

Another message in Mandarin, signed by Forest Hills residents, wished Mr Yan a good journey to the afterlife, as he’d worked hard.

They also hoped there would be no gun sounds in heaven.

According to Ms Fan, he worked hard making deliveries seven days a week without days off.

Neighbors told CBS News that he worked from 11am to 10pm daily at the restaurant, as he wanted to give his children a better life.

Despite this, he always had a smile and never complained.

GoFundMe started

Mr Yan’s wife has started a GoFundMe to support her husband’s funeral expenses as well as that of her school-going children.

The grieving widow was “frozen with shock and sadness”, said congresswoman Grace Meng, when she visited the family.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than S$235,000 (US$170,000) from 2,700 donors.

Another GoFundMe has also been started by a non-profit that help New York’s immigrant families.

That page has already raised more than S$209,000 (US$151,000).

No justification for senseless killing

There’s just no justification for the senseless killing of not only a husband and father, but a popular pillar of the community.

Hopefully, the authorities will find the person responsible for this violent act and punish him to the full extent of the law.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from GoFundMe and @fultonjxhou on Twitter.