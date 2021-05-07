Brother Of Goh Beng Choo Appeals For Info Regarding Her Murder In Jurong In 1980

Goh Beng Choo was just 8 years old when she was found dead on 19 Nov 1980, reportedly after being raped and strangled.

Over 40 years since the tragedy, her brother, Goh Leng Hai, is stepping forward to reopen the cold case.

Hoping to get new information, he wants to seek justice and closure for the death of his sister.

Body was found behind a Taoist temple

On 7 May, a Facebook post by Crime Library Singapore detailed the murder of Goh Beng Choo back in 1980.

According to newspaper reports from that time, her body was found near a Taoist temple, some 200 – 250 metres away from their home in Track 6, Jurong Road.

Sprawled in some bushes near the temple, investigations found signs of struggle on her body, including scratch marks on her face and arms. There was also a slight tear on her blouse.

On the night of her murder, the Goh family were celebrating Beng Choo’s good grades which ranked her eighth in class.

Newspaper clippings quoted her father who remarked that she may have wandered out of the house while everyone was talking and eating.

He also mentioned hearing a scream at about 8.30 pm. He reportedly thought nothing of it, thinking instead that she may have been at their neighbour’s home.

Only after an hour had passed did the family start to worry, as Beng Choo still hadn’t returned.

They went in search of her along with some neighbours, only to find her dead body.

Goh Beng Choo was the ‘darling’ of the family

Beng Choo was described as the ‘darling’ of the family, often helping out around the house and attending to her younger siblings.

She was also a good student and often spent her free time doing her school and house work.

Brother appeals to the public for information

More than 40 years after her passing, her brother Leng Hai is still looking for answers.

Among the few tip-offs the family has had was Beng Choo rejecting a man’s request to go fishing at a nearby pond, as stated in old reports. But clearly, that wasn’t enough to go by.

With the help of Crime Library Singapore, Leng Hai is now appealing for information regarding the his sister’s death.

In a video, he maps the location of the temple and home, as the area has transformed into the present Bukit Batok estate.

While he sends his plea out to public, he hopes that his old neighbours could provide some clues too.

As with time, urban development has changed the landscape of his kampung and Jalan Petua, where the incident happened, is a relic of the past. What was Jurong Road then has now become Bukit Batok.

But those who recall living in the former village may be familiar with the case.

Therefore, anyone with useful information about it should reach out to the Crime Library Singapore hotline at 6293 5250 or the Singapore Police Force hotline at 6225 0000.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Hopefully brother can find closure

With the Internet and increased media attention, we can hope that those who may know the area or the case itself will be able to help solve it.

Beyond putting a cold case to rest, valuable answers will hopefully give the victim’s family some peace.

And even though any resolution to the case may have come a little too late, we hope that the Goh family may find some closure from it.

